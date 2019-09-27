By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (14-0, 10 KOs) will collide with Jack Brubaker (16-2-2, 8 KOs) on December 6 in Sydney, NSW, Australia. “As you’ve seen, I am improving, I am getting better. Tszyu said. “For me, it’s another challenge, another exciting time for myself to close out the year on my third Main Event pay per view.”



Tim’s famous father, Kostya Tszyu attended the announcement of his son’s December 6 bout, and had some advice for Tim ahead of his fight with Brubaker. “Never underestimate anyone,” Kostya said.”Every step is hard, every fighter is willing to beat you and you have to be the best. You have to sacrifice to achieve something. Discipline in what you eat and how you live and what you do.”

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech, the trainer of Brubaker said, “A lot of people talk about Tim and if he could be half as good as his dad…Let me tell you, if he’s half as good as his dad – excuse me – he’s going to be a f***ing good fighter.

“Tim’s worked his backside off. I’ve known him since he was a boy, I’m not a huge part of his life, but I’ve seen this kid develop into where he is today – the face of Australian boxing.”