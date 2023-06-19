Dawejko victorious in AC Heavyweight Joey Dawejko (25-10-4, 14 KOs) scored a first round stoppage against Dennis Vance Jr (4-10, 2 KOs) on Saturday night at Bally’s Atlantic City. In the main event, junior welterweight Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) surprised Dimash Niyazov (14-2-3, 6 KOs), taking a six round technical decision by scores of 59-55 3x. The bout ended prematurely after Niyazov was injured after falling out of the ring. Two straight upset wins for Fryers. Fight Week Prograis-Zorrilla shatters punch record Like this: Like Loading...

