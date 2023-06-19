June 19, 2023
Boxing Results

Dawejko victorious in AC

Heavyweight Joey Dawejko (25-10-4, 14 KOs) scored a first round stoppage against Dennis Vance Jr (4-10, 2 KOs) on Saturday night at Bally’s Atlantic City.

In the main event, junior welterweight Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) surprised Dimash Niyazov (14-2-3, 6 KOs), taking a six round technical decision by scores of 59-55 3x. The bout ended prematurely after Niyazov was injured after falling out of the ring. Two straight upset wins for Fryers.

  • Dawejko has now won four in a row. Fryers, rebounding from a very tough schedule of opponents, has won his last two fights over guys with record of 9-2 and 14-1-3. It simply shows how meaningless records are in today’s boxing.

  • “Heavyweight Joey Dawejko (25-10-4, 14 KOs) scored a first round stoppage against Dennis Vance Jr (4-10, 2 KOs)”……This is just plain stupid!….Why was this fight even sanctioned?! The last time he fought someone with a decent record (Stephan Shaw 15-0, he lost by TKO) back in Jan 2022

