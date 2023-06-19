June 19, 2023
Boxing News

Fight Week

Another big boxing Saturday is on tap with Showtime, DAZN, and ESPN+ all in the mix.

On Showtime, WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) will battle former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams in the 12-round main event from The Armory in Minneapolis. The telecast will also feature super welterweight contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) and Luis “Cuba” Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) squaring off in the 10-round co-main event and undefeated IBF super flyweight champion Fernando “Pumita” Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) will put his title on the line against unbeaten Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) in the telecast opener.

DAZN presents super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) in his first fight under the Matchroom banner against Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) at The Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Heavyweight Adan Kownacki (20-3, 15 KOs) faces Joe Cusumano (21-4, 19 KOs) in the co-feature.

ESPN+ has a fight card from the Eisstadion in Heilbronn, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, topped by WBO #10 rated Global junior middleweight beltholder Slawa Spomer (17-0, 8 KOs) defending against Felice Moncelli (24-7-1, 6 KOs).

Unfortunately, missing from the TV/streaming schedule (so far) is the rematch between WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco (18-1-3, 8 KOs) and Kazuto Ioka (29-2-1, 15 KOs) the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. They fought to a draw six months ago.

  • Fight of the week for me is definitely Franco – Ioka. If Franco can beat Ioka clear in Japan, he should definitely be next for Gallo. Martinez – Bornea should be fun as well and unfortunately I think Adames is going to absolutely steamroll J-Rock.

  • Go Berlanga ! . I am sure it will get you a canelo fight . 2 frauds fighting . God help boxing .

  • berlanga -canelo – its puerto rico vs mexico . Like
    wilfredo gomez vs salvador sanchez , trinidad vs de la hoya, chavez vs camacho . Am i missing something in berlanga vs canelo ??? – sarcasm.

