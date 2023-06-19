This year’s 15th annual Florida Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend takes place at the St. Petersburg Hilton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 30, July 1 & 2, 2023. Referee Joe Cortez will be the Keynote Speaker, Roy Jones Jr. headlines the Class of 2023 Inductees. Friday night will be an excellent professional fight card promoted by T & K Boxing Promotions.

Saturday morning will be an officials seminar conducted by Hall of Fame Referee Brian Garry, followed by a one-hour documentary, “Worth the Fight,” produced by John Biffar, a nine-time Emmy award winner. It chronicles varies kids who started boxing at the SJC Boxing Gym, overcame severe problems (such as drug addiction, alcoholism, PTSD, etc.) and turned their lives around. It was the feature film of the Fort Myers Film Festival two weeks ago and won “Best Documentary and Audience Favorite Film,” out of the 79 films presented. After the film there will be a round-table discussion with audience participation.

During the day Saturday, there will be fist castings, interviews, meet-and-greet, book signings, memorabilia show, photographs and autographs.

A Gala Dinner will be Saturday Night, complete with entertainment, special awards presentation, the awarding of the $1000 Don Hazelton Scholarship to a lucky student to help with college expenses, the awarding of the 2nd annual Walter A. Flansburg $2500 Grant, raffles, special announcements and, of course, a great dinner.

Sunday morning will be Breakfast with the Inductees followed by the formal induction ceremony then the after-celebration with coffee and cake (provided by Alessi Bakery).

Here is the FBHOF Class of 2023:

FIGHTERS

Roy Jones Jr.

Ossie Ocasio

David Izonreiti

Vivian Harris

Alfredo Escalera

Ada Velez

Joey Negron

TRAINERS/MANAGERS

Peter Kahn

Jesse Robinson

Alfred Smith

PROMOTER

Jesus Escalera

HISTORIAN

Mario Rivera Martino*

MEDIA

Vonda Carson

Marc Lichtenfeld

John Moceyunas

PARTICIPANTS

Ruben DeJesus

Ali Tareh

OFFICIALS/COMMISSION

Fred Fluty

John Rupert

Harry De La Vega

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Craig Houk

Aaron Snowell

Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award

John Westerterp

*Deceased

19 Living 1 deceased + 3 special awards