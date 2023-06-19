This year’s 15th annual Florida Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend takes place at the St. Petersburg Hilton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 30, July 1 & 2, 2023. Referee Joe Cortez will be the Keynote Speaker, Roy Jones Jr. headlines the Class of 2023 Inductees. Friday night will be an excellent professional fight card promoted by T & K Boxing Promotions.
Saturday morning will be an officials seminar conducted by Hall of Fame Referee Brian Garry, followed by a one-hour documentary, “Worth the Fight,” produced by John Biffar, a nine-time Emmy award winner. It chronicles varies kids who started boxing at the SJC Boxing Gym, overcame severe problems (such as drug addiction, alcoholism, PTSD, etc.) and turned their lives around. It was the feature film of the Fort Myers Film Festival two weeks ago and won “Best Documentary and Audience Favorite Film,” out of the 79 films presented. After the film there will be a round-table discussion with audience participation.
During the day Saturday, there will be fist castings, interviews, meet-and-greet, book signings, memorabilia show, photographs and autographs.
A Gala Dinner will be Saturday Night, complete with entertainment, special awards presentation, the awarding of the $1000 Don Hazelton Scholarship to a lucky student to help with college expenses, the awarding of the 2nd annual Walter A. Flansburg $2500 Grant, raffles, special announcements and, of course, a great dinner.
Sunday morning will be Breakfast with the Inductees followed by the formal induction ceremony then the after-celebration with coffee and cake (provided by Alessi Bakery).
Here is the FBHOF Class of 2023:
FIGHTERS
Roy Jones Jr.
Ossie Ocasio
David Izonreiti
Vivian Harris
Alfredo Escalera
Ada Velez
Joey Negron
TRAINERS/MANAGERS
Peter Kahn
Jesse Robinson
Alfred Smith
PROMOTER
Jesus Escalera
HISTORIAN
Mario Rivera Martino*
MEDIA
Vonda Carson
Marc Lichtenfeld
John Moceyunas
PARTICIPANTS
Ruben DeJesus
Ali Tareh
OFFICIALS/COMMISSION
Fred Fluty
John Rupert
Harry De La Vega
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Craig Houk
Aaron Snowell
Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award
John Westerterp
*Deceased
19 Living 1 deceased + 3 special awards
Have no clue why he’s on this list — was born in Guyana and I think he fought out of Brooklyn — but I used to love watching Vivian Harris and David Izon is there too.
Lucie, the question arose last year when…I think it was David Tua…was put into the Florida Hall of Fame. I believe someone mentioned that if you had at least 4 fights in the state, you’d be eligible.
Wow… well that’s interesting. I actually don’t like that rule, but fine. Happy for Harris & Izon. Ada Velez in there as well.
Me either. Would have thought it would have to be Florida natives, or at least someone who spent a significant amount of time here. Anyway, congrats to those who made it in…
“SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Aaron Snowell”
– Thought that name sounded familiar, and it did, as he was Tyson’s trainer for the Buster Douglass fight…..