A look at the scorecard in Saturday night’s split decision between WBC super lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla show that judges Josef Mason, Craig Metcalfe, and Robert Tapper all had Prograis winning handily after eight rounds. However, Metcalfe gave the final four rounds to Zorrilla.
The fight at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, also broke a record, albeit a dubious one. Over twelve rounds, the bout produced just 84 landed punches, the fewest in a title fight in CompuBox’s 38 year history. The previous record low of 91 was set in 2021’s Rigondeaux-Casimero barnburner.
Both fighters landed 42 punches. Prograis threw 497 total punches while Zorrilla threw 310. Both fighters landed 4 jabs. Prograis connected on 4 of 371 (1.1%), Zorrilla landed 4 of 144 (2.8%). For power punches, Prograis landed 38 of 126 (30.2%), Zorrilla connected on 38 of 166 (22.9%).
Well maybe Prograis can look on the bright side of this terrible performance and benefit from it. Maybe team Haney will see him as a vulnerable champion and make the fight based off what happened last night. However, Haney has a chin made of paper mache and the kid from New Orleans is definitely going to show up as a different fighter if that fight gets made.
When has Haney’s chin been an issue?
Doesn’t that mean Zorrulla should have won with more connected and more thrown?
José Luis castillo connected more punches and more power punches to Floyd chickenweather and Castillo was robbed
In the rematch Floyd just ran more and won unconvincingly like always
Maidana also beat the living shit out of Floyd in the first fight.
According to Compubox, Maidana threw twice as many punches as Mayweather but landed less Total Punches. You are a emotionally biased revisionist.
Floyd has multiple mansions and still decides to live in your head rent free , 20+ years after the first Castillo fight.
@Steve The article said, “Both fighters landed 42 punches. Prograis threw 497 total punches while Zorrilla threw 310.”
Zorilla needs to fire his corner. Bad advice telling him to stay away and convincing him that the fight was won. Against the champ on his home turf. He could have won the fight if he would have the fight with more aggression since prograis was happy to avoid exchange. A world champ who doesn’t know how to cut off the ring . Lol
I was thinking the same about Prograis not cutting the ring off, but to cut the ring off he would have had to put himself in line with Zorilla’s right hand. After being knocked down in the 1st round by that punch (despite the referee’s incorrectly calling it a slip) he wanted no part of it. Despite coming forward and looking like an aggressor, he was really only playing the part. I think he was exposed in this fight a little. He carries his hands too low and is afraid of being knocked out. It’s a bad mix considering the opposition at 140 and Heaven help him if he moves up to 147, because he looks on the small side at 140.