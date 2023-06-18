A look at the scorecard in Saturday night’s split decision between WBC super lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla show that judges Josef Mason, Craig Metcalfe, and Robert Tapper all had Prograis winning handily after eight rounds. However, Metcalfe gave the final four rounds to Zorrilla.

The fight at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, also broke a record, albeit a dubious one. Over twelve rounds, the bout produced just 84 landed punches, the fewest in a title fight in CompuBox’s 38 year history. The previous record low of 91 was set in 2021’s Rigondeaux-Casimero barnburner.

Both fighters landed 42 punches. Prograis threw 497 total punches while Zorrilla threw 310. Both fighters landed 4 jabs. Prograis connected on 4 of 371 (1.1%), Zorrilla landed 4 of 144 (2.8%). For power punches, Prograis landed 38 of 126 (30.2%), Zorrilla connected on 38 of 166 (22.9%).