Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten mandatory challenger Rolando “Rolly” Romero squared off at a tense final press conference Thursday before they meet in the Showtime PPV main event this Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

GERVONTA DAVIS

“I want to thank everybody for coming out. I appreciate everyone who came out today and everyone who made this fight happen. I’m ready and I’m happy to be at this point. The talking is over and the time for fighting is now.

“We’ve been working hard in camp and we know that ‘Rolly’ is going to come out in round one and try to knock me out like he said. I’ll be ready for that. I’ll see everyone Saturday. The time is here and I’m ready.

“I’m excited to be back in Brooklyn and back at Barclays Center. This is a great city that always shows me love. It’s always been like a second home to me. I’m grateful to be back.

“I won my first title here in Brooklyn and then won a second title at Barclays Center as well. I feel like this fight at this arena is great for boxing.

“I’m maturing and I’m still learning as I walk this path. I have the people that I started with around me and I’m grateful. Nothing else to say except Saturday night is ‘Rolly’s’ due date.

“This is going to be fireworks. It’s going to be crazy in there. I just hope he doesn’t use his elbows like he does a lot.

“I don’t think he’s awkward. I just think he’s a guy who just started fighting. He’s like someone who just came into the gym. He’s like someone who thinks he’s nice now even though he hasn’t gotten it down pat yet. Real fighters know awkward fighters, he’s just a dumb fighter.

“I just want to show people that there are different levels when it comes to boxing. There are people that play boxing and there are people who have been doing this since they were kids. It’s time to show that I’m one of the guys who’s not to be played with. It starts with him and it’s going to continue.”

ROLANDO ROMERO

“This guy Davis talks about everything but the fight. He’s taking this fight personally. My job is just to beat him up. He’s very emotional. That’s why I’ve been calling him out.

“He has a big head for me to hit. I’m not going to say what punch I’m getting him with, but you’re all going to see on Saturday night. This is ending in one round.

“I’m ready to get violent in the ring. I’m smiling right now, but Saturday is going to be different. I feel extremely calm in the ring. I get into ‘Rolly’ mode.

“He never knows what to say or how to react to anything. He’s taking this fight too serious. When have you seen him this skinny before a fight? He’s scared of me.

“You guys are going to see ‘Tank’ get knocked out in one round Saturday night at Barclays Center. Nothing else needs to be said.

“I got to this point faster than anyone else and I’m here for a reason. I’m the new face of boxing and everyone is going to see on Saturday when I knock ‘Tank’ out.

“All ‘Tank’ does is the same basic pad work like everyone else. They all get knocked out when they run into a big puncher. Just like his guy Adrien Broner, this is going to be an Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana sequel.

“I’m going to go in there and hit him with one punch and we’re going to be done.”