Southern California 140-pound standout Arnold Barboza Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) wanted the main event spotlight. He’ll get his opportunity to shine when he takes on Puerto Rican contender Danielito “El Zorro” Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown Friday, July 15, at the Pechanga Summit at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalists Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr. will return on the card, with Davis battling Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra in the eight-round lightweight co-feature. Torrez will open the televised broadcast in a six-round heavyweight special attraction versus Roberto Zavala Jr.

Barboza-Zorrilla, Davis-Valtierra and Torrez-Zavala will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.