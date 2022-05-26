A bronze statue of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was unveiled Wednesday at the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At the ceremony, Wilder announced that he will be resuming his career “for sure.”

“I’ve been highly requested,” Wilder said, as reported by the Tuscaloosa News. “So many people have told me, ‘come back, come back.’ I’d say I’m back by popular demand. And the business of boxing needs me. When there’s a thriving American champion, there’s nothing like it. When there’s not, you see it’s dead. There’s a drought. People know the difference now.”

No date or opponent, but Wilder is rated WBC #1, so if champion Tyson Fury is really retired, Wilder will be right back in the mix.