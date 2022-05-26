A bronze statue of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was unveiled Wednesday at the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At the ceremony, Wilder announced that he will be resuming his career “for sure.”
“I’ve been highly requested,” Wilder said, as reported by the Tuscaloosa News. “So many people have told me, ‘come back, come back.’ I’d say I’m back by popular demand. And the business of boxing needs me. When there’s a thriving American champion, there’s nothing like it. When there’s not, you see it’s dead. There’s a drought. People know the difference now.”
No date or opponent, but Wilder is rated WBC #1, so if champion Tyson Fury is really retired, Wilder will be right back in the mix.
Hahaha this dude is a JOKE!!! Back by popular demand my ass. Someone needs to tell him that his friends and family don’t count as being “highly requested”. What a tool.
ok lets see it. only top opponents please. no mid level guys.
We will see how effective he can be after taking a couple brutal beatings at the hands of fury. Everyone likes a puncher, but he might be damaged goods.
I’m a fan of both Wilder and Fury. They are the two best of this era. Anyone that says otherwise are just haters. They cleaned out just about everyone. And I for one think Wilder can and will destroy Joshua if they ever meet. i also think Wilder will be favored against every other contender except Usyk. Don’t get wrong, Wilder can knock out Usyk with that reach and power. But Usyk has the skills to make it a tough fight and even win against Wilder.
I am excited about him returning. He has incredible one punch power, and his fights are always entertaining. Welcome back champ! Just stay away from Fury and the division is yours.
I’m a Wilder fan but I don’t respect him as a man for some of the things he said about his former trainer. Having him in the mix always makes things interesting. Fury says he’s “retired”…we’ll see. If he truly is Wilder might be able to climb back atop of the division but it won’t be easy with Usyk hanging around. He has major skills.
I’m wondering who does he fight. If Joshua loses to Usyk again, I’d still love to see Joshua – Wilder, but if not that fight then probably against one of the usual PBC guys. Maybe Helenius would be the top choice?