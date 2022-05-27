By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos should be considered as a top ten pound for pound boxer and the best Australia has produced if he defeats WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on June 5 (June 4 in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, televised on ESPN and Sky, according to Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.
“If he beats Devin Haney, he has got to be considered a top ten pound-for-pound boxer in the world,” DiBella said. “If he beats Devin Haney, he becomes the biggest Australian fighter in my memory. Jeff Fenech was a star and Kostya Tszyu was a star. There were other stars and upcoming stars like Tim Tszyu. If George wins this fight there is no one on the Australian continent bigger than George Kambosos. I think if he wins this fight he can make claim to be a top ten pound-for-pound fighter.”
Haney wins. This is all because Loma had a bad night.
All will correct itself this year.
Real boxing fans understand
Kambosos should win. He wouldn’t want a rematch with Haney in the US. If Kambosos doesn’t win, forget the Haney rematch. Move up to 140 and see if he can win some big fights up there.
If Kambosos clearly wins, he’s top 10 pop, but he’d still have to fight winner of Tank and Rolly, or Kenichi Ogawa or Shakur Stevenson, if they want to move up from 130 and take a chance in Australia.