By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos should be considered as a top ten pound for pound boxer and the best Australia has produced if he defeats WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on June 5 (June 4 in the USA) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, televised on ESPN and Sky, according to Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.

“If he beats Devin Haney, he has got to be considered a top ten pound-for-pound boxer in the world,” DiBella said. “If he beats Devin Haney, he becomes the biggest Australian fighter in my memory. Jeff Fenech was a star and Kostya Tszyu was a star. There were other stars and upcoming stars like Tim Tszyu. If George wins this fight there is no one on the Australian continent bigger than George Kambosos. I think if he wins this fight he can make claim to be a top ten pound-for-pound fighter.”