Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The general session of the IBF 37th annual convention kicked off in the Centennial Ballroom Thursday morning.

California State Athletic Commission Executive Director Andy Foster and Chairman Peter Nieves welcomed the convention to their state as well as discussed their roles as well as their long and prosperous relationship with the IBF. Nieves also mentioned his role with the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, KY. One of his initiatives is to petition the US Postal Service to commission a Muhammad Ali postage stamp. That effort will kick off on June 3rd.

The customary introductions then ensued with members from around the globe- from across the USA to as far as Mongolia, Luxembourg, Australia and Venezuela.

IBF president Daryl Peoples opened with the physical and emotional losses suffered by everyone in boxing and especially the IBF. The federation lost ratings chairman Anibal Miramontes, director Eddie Cotton, director and European representative Roberto Rea, Africa representative Neville Hotz and medical director Dr. William Lathan. A ten count will be tolled for these fallen members at Friday’s closing banquet.

On the plus side, new member George Martinez has taken over the helm of ratings chairman. Martinez has been in boxing for over 25 years, introduced to the sport by none other than Anibal Miramontes.

Levi Martinez gave his first annual report (Martinez was elected at the last convention three years ago in Macau). These were followed by reports from the board- George Martinez, Treasurer Randy Neumann, Championship Chairman Carlos Ortiz, Jr., Pete Podgorski, Ben Keilty, Melvina Lathan and legal counsel Linda Torres.

Lathan made mention that the SARB (Special Assistance for Retired Boxers) fund saw some $58,000 distributed since the last convention. She also touched on the privilege of supervising the historic night at Madison Square Garden which saw a sell-out crowd witness two undisputed female world title fights – headlined by Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano for the undisputed lightweight title. To this point, that fight is the front runner for fight of the year- male, female or otherwise.

President Peoples introduced candidates for the three seats on the board. Lou Priluker, Dr. Massimiliano Bianco, Chris Wilson, Roberto Ramirez, Sr., John Signorili and President Daryl Peoples all stumped for the respective seats which are open to be filled.

A break was then taken for lunch and then the afternoon session resumed with the referees seminar, conducted by top notch ref, Mark Nelson.

Nelson started out with a video montage featuring many of the boxing officials who were in attendance. He then went through a slide show in a structured manner.

* Know the rules where you are officiating. The rules differ among organization as well as countries.

*Development is a must. You must start at the bottom. Work your way up the ladder- 4, 6, 8 round fights. “The only people who start at the top are digging a hole.”

Long time ref Robert Byrd delivered his thoughts in a talk entitled “What Makes a Great Referee.”

Know the rules of the sport you’re officiating.

Positioning to render the proper judgment

Be physically capable of doing what you need to do

“This isn’t a weekend job,” quipped Byrd. “This is an ongoing process.”

Nelson continued elaborating on the above three points made by Byrd. He also stressed the point that boxing isn’t a hobby. “Demand training. Read as much as you can about the sport. Don’t Criticize other officials, we all make mistakes. Be on time. Have ethics!”

Nelson continued with a list of “Your worst enemies…” complacency, pride, ego.

Communication with the fighter’s chief second is also important. Let them know what is expected of them, regarding conduct in the corner between rounds or if time is called.

Communicate with your time keeper and ringside doctor before the bout.

Referee Charlie Fitch discussed Low Blows.

F

itch discussed communication in the dressing room before the bout, in relation to the placement of the protective cup. Final ring center instructions are the last chance before action commences to ensure prevention of low blows. “Progressive discipline” is a concept that can be applied in addressing fouls during a fight. It is a concept wherein a ref starts with discipline at a low level- low volume, just addressing the fighter who committed the foul, etc. Repeat offenses will see an escalation of discipline, both in volume and severity.

Nelson then discussed Knockdowns. There are many different scenarios with knockdowns- at the bell, after the bell, out of the ring, head hits canvas, head slings off one or two ropes on the way down, double knockdowns, etc.

Katsuhiko Nakamura from Japan, discussed stopping a fight. “Kats” looks for ‘signals’ during a fight, when deciding to end it early.

*Signal 1 often happens at the middle or later stages of a fight due to loss of stamina, loss of speed, taking punishment, excessive holding.

*Signal 2 includes wobbling, hand/guard down, second knockdown moments after first knockdown, turning away or showing his/her back.

When signal 2 overlaps signal 1, it’s time to stop the fight.

Nelson then discussed cuts, the role of the ringside physician, loose tape, fouls, point deductions and disqualifications.

Mark Calo-oy, Texas referee, discussed Rabbit Punching. He began with the explanation of the origin of the term. Hunters, upon catching a rabbit, would strike a lethal blow to the back of the rabbit’s head, killing it, keeping the pelt intact for trading. It is important to know that there are unintentional rabbit punches where the stricken fighter turned his head away from the incoming punch, leading to him getting hit behind the head.

When engaged in wrestling, a punch can be thrown to the back of the head, which Calo-oy considers a 1-point deduction. This is a minor infraction. A flagrant intentional rabbit punch, where a fighter has time to make the decision to commit this foul and does so. Repeated offenses of this nature should warrant a 2-point deduction, followed by a disqualification if the infractions occur.

Tony Weeks spoke briefly on the referee believing in him/herself. As a ref, you must have the belief and confidence in yourself and your decisions. You can’t let the crowd affect you. You only have to answer to your commissioner.

The vote was then held for the office of the IBF presidency as well as the two vacant positions on the board. The results were as follows:

President: Daryl Peoples

Board Member: Dr. Massimiliano Bianco

Board Member: Roberto Ramirez, Sr.

Each term is three years.

There is a free evening tonight, so convention delegates can enjoy the sights, sounds and food of Long Beach.

