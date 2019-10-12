Eye of the Tiger Management has announced that former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs) will face Ukrainian Max Bursak (34-5-2, 15 KOs) on December 7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. This will be Lemieux’s debut at super middleweight. He will be returning after a 15-month layoff.

Other featured bouts on the card include a pair of former heavyweight champions playing gatekeeper roles. 43-year-old former WBO champion Siarhei Liakhovich (27-7, 17 KOs) faces Simon Kean (17-1, 16 KOs), and 39-year-old former WBC champion Samuel Peter (38-8, 31 KOs) goes against Arslanbek Makhmudov (9-0, 9 KOs).