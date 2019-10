Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) will defend his title against Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) on December 7 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Showtime will televise.

Charlo will be making his second defense against volume puncher Hogan, who gave WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia all he could handle in a majority decision loss in April.