Results from Hartford, Connecticut Lightweight Sharad Collier (3-0-1, 2 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Glenn Mitchell (3-4, 3 KOs). Both were down in a wild round one. Collier and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:12 of round four. Matchroom inks Julio Cesar Martinez

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

