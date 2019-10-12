Lightweight Sharad Collier (3-0-1, 2 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Glenn Mitchell (3-4, 3 KOs). Both were down in a wild round one. Collier and got a referee’s stoppage at 2:12 of round four.
