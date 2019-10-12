Torres destroys WBC #5 Ganigan Lopez In a stunning upset, journeyman Armando “Alacran” Torres (25-18, 19 KOs) knocked out former WBC light flyweight champion and WBC #5 rated Ganigan “Maravilla” Lopez (36-10, 19 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. The heavy-handed Torres dropped Lopez twice to end it and claim the WBC Latino fly title. Dawson dominates; Chaney steals the show

