Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA have announced a multi-fight promotional deal with Julio Cesar Martinez and Canelo Promotions. Martinez (14-1 11 KOs) is set to fight for the vacant WBC flyweight title against Cristofer Rosales in December following his controversial clash with former champion Charlie Edwards.

The Mexican traveled to London in August to face the WBC king, and Martinez floored Edwards with a ferocious barrage in the third round – but a body punch when Edwards had taken a knee led to the fight being changed from a third round KO for the challenger to a no-contest and a rematch ordered.

Edwards has since vacated the belt having cited issues making the weight and will look to fight for world honors at super-flyweight, meaning that Martinez’s first fight with Hearn will be against the former WBC champion Rosales.