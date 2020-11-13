After having fights with Christian Hammer and Christopher Lovejoy fall through, heavyweight cult hero Dave “White Rhino” Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) returns to the ring November 21 on the Benn-Formella undercard in London. Opponent is TBA.

Two other heavyweight fights were also added. Unbeaten Alen Babic (5-0, 5 KOs) looks to continue his red-hot run of form against Tom Little (10-8, 3 KOs), and Fabio Wardley (9-0, 8 KOs) takes on Richard Lartey (14-3, 11 KOs).