Taylor, Gutierrez make weight Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor put her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles on the line against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez Saturday in London. Katie Taylor 134.5 vs. Miriam Gutierrez 134.4

(UNDISPUTED female lightweight title) Terri Harper 129.3 vs. Katharina Thanderz 129.7

(WBC super featherweight title) Rachel Ball 121.6 vs. Jorgelina Guanini 125.5

(WBC interim super bantamweight title) Venue: SSE Arena,London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN IBO champ Lerena faces Ferguson in non-title fight Dave Allen on Benn-Formella undercard

