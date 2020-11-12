The pay-per-view price for the November 28 Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition will be $49.99. Not sure whether it will be at heavyweight or bridgerweight.
—–
The purse of Alexander “The Great” Flores was withheld by the California State Athletic Commission following his 45 second KO loss Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. The situation will be reviewed at an upcoming CSAC hearing.
—–
Ryan “Kingry” Garcia against Luke Campbell may land on the rumored Canelo Alvarez-Callum Smith undercard in late December. Canelo is looking to go 2-0 against the Smith family, having KO’d Callum’s brother Liam Smith back in 2016.
—–
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder will never get a shot at him ever again after Wilder alleged that Fury used loaded gloves in their February fight won by Fury via TKO.
Boxing Buzz
First of all, what Fury says and what is legally bounding in a contract or terms are two different animals. Legal contractual terms dictate their fight and not accusations. Accusations can be handled as defamation in the court of law.
Sorry, but not buying the Tyson vs Jones exhibition. My lunch money that I held back for days will be spent elsewhere.
Flores bit off more then he could chew and Ortiz showed him what a true power punch felt like. The question is… Was Flores wanting to stop or not?
I think they said Flores claimed that he took the forearm to the eye and it, at least temporarily, wrecked his vision. I don’t know. I’m not in his body. I have no idea what he was going through. But it looked like a soft knock down and certainly not anything to keep him down. From my point of view, it seems he had caught a couple of hard punches and didn’t feel like taking any super clean ones and I think the commission is doing the right thing in at least maybe having him give an ‘official’ explanation of what happened to him.
Yeah not buying the Tyson Vs Jones Jr exhibition bout, but will be looking forward to the highlights later that night. Alexander “The Fake” Flores looked like a deer caught in headlights as soon as he saw Ortiz inside that ring.
Garcia Vs Campbell plus Canelo sounds like a good card.
Wilder took way too much time to try to make a third fight with Fury. I’m not too excited about a third fight anyways.