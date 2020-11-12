The pay-per-view price for the November 28 Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition will be $49.99. Not sure whether it will be at heavyweight or bridgerweight.

—–

The purse of Alexander “The Great” Flores was withheld by the California State Athletic Commission following his 45 second KO loss Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. The situation will be reviewed at an upcoming CSAC hearing.

—–

Ryan “Kingry” Garcia against Luke Campbell may land on the rumored Canelo Alvarez-Callum Smith undercard in late December. Canelo is looking to go 2-0 against the Smith family, having KO’d Callum’s brother Liam Smith back in 2016.

—–

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder will never get a shot at him ever again after Wilder alleged that Fury used loaded gloves in their February fight won by Fury via TKO.