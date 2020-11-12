During a press event Wednesday in Las Vegas, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and Kell Brook remained a socially distanced six feet apart. But when it came time to face off, they edged closer and closer, neither man willing to give an inch.
I don’t know, but I have the feeling Kell Brook’s eye sockets won’t hold too long in this fight. He is brave and will put on a fight, but eventually will succumb to his injuries. I see Crawford having problems the first 4 to 5 rounds though.
Everybody must be wondering about that eye socket. Hope it does not come down to that. Agree, first half of the fight could be exciting, even that slight remote chance of an upset.
