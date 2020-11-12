Shot of the Day

During a press event Wednesday in Las Vegas, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and Kell Brook remained a socially distanced six feet apart. But when it came time to face off, they edged closer and closer, neither man willing to give an inch. Interview: Derrick James

Top Boxing News

