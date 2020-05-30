Former world welterweight champion Curtis Cokes has passed away in Dallas at the age of 82. Cokes, who held both the WBA and WBC titles, reigned from 1966 until 1969. He had a record of 62-14-4 with 30 KOs and made five successful world title defenses. Cokes was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.
