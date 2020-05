By Robert Coster

Philadelphia middleweight Jimmie Sykes has passed at age 67. Jimmie had a record of 13-11-1 (9 KOs) but these numbers were misleading in view of the high level of opposition he faced. Boxers like Gerry Cooney, Sumbu Kalambay, Frank Fletcher, Doug De Witt, Andre Cooper etc… Sykes can claim some good victories over quality fighters like Philly favorite Bennie Briscoe, unbeaten Steve Traitz Jr ( 16-0), and Mario Maldonado. Jimmie Sykes always gave a hundred percent each time he stepped into the ring. RIP.