According to Sanman Promotions, Filipino world ranked bantamweight prospect “Magic” Mike Plania (23-1, 12 KOs) will clash with WBO #1 ranked bantamweight Joshua Greer Jr. (22-1-1, 12 KOs) in Top Rank’s closed-door event on June 16 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. A catch-weight of 120 pounds has been agreed. Plania will be the first Filipino to fight since the COVID19 lockdown.

“I am aware of my underdog status in this fight but it will serve as my inspiration to come out and win this big. Thanks to God, Sanman Promotions, MR Promotions, Knucklehead and Top Rank for this chance,” Plania stated.