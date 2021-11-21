Crawford TKOs Porter in ten By Miguel Maravilla at ringside Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) stopped former two-time welterweight world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter (31-4-1, 17 KOs) in the tenth round on Saturday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Porter came out aggressively, trying to rough up Crawford. Crawford boxed and landed sharp punches. Rounds were mostly close until Crawford dropped Porter twice in round ten and Porter’s corner stopped it. Time was 1:21. Crawford-Porter undercard results

