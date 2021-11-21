By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) stopped former two-time welterweight world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter (31-4-1, 17 KOs) in the tenth round on Saturday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Porter came out aggressively, trying to rough up Crawford. Crawford boxed and landed sharp punches. Rounds were mostly close until Crawford dropped Porter twice in round ten and Porter’s corner stopped it. Time was 1:21.
I think is dad could have let him Continue a few more seconds after the second knock down.
After 8rds they had Porter winning. Lol I don’t understand why Porter would quit. He seemed tired but not a good fight for Crawford.
Someone please explain to me why Porter’s father stopped the fight. Remember, Shawn wore the “War” hat / robe into the ring. Now I’m hearing his dad say that Shawn did not prepare properly? WTF? Please don’t tell me that a stoppage was inevitable because it wasn’t. Porter was not really that hurt after the 2nd knockdown…..
I TOLD YALL I HAD THE 11 round TKO but he did it in 10 PBC fighter move up to 154 and run my boy Crawford is the truth y’all fightnews hater run PBC fighter run thank you Porter for stepping up Bro I told y’all