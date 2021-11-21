PLEASE READ
Crawford looked avg at most. I got Spence all day.
– Score a 10th round KO for Porter’s dad against his own son who wore “War” into the ring.
did you see his dad over there hugging Crawfish and his people laughing and celebrating i was like WTF
scoring was very ESPN/Top Rank biased as was the commentators kellerman and Irish Andre Ward have become sell outs and Bradley is still punchy from the Pacquiao and Provodnokav wars and says the dumbest crap why he has a job boggles the mind even tweaker Paulie Malinnagi was a better honest commentator i had Porter up 6-3 until the sell out
its time for shawn porter to hang it up
I have respect for Porter’s tenacity and fighting spirit. He comes to fight, with a level of raw energy and caveman tactics that make any opponent look less sharp than they typically are. But there was no question in my mind that he would ultimately succumb to Crawford, who is simply better, more talented, better conditioned, more powerful, and more explosive.
Heads up for those who think that Spence will beat Crawford. Spence will LOSE to Crawford. Spence is not that smart and his mind is not razor sharp. He’s incredibly robotic, which is why Porter’s style gave him fits. Crawford is far more versatile, has a more agile mind, and even more power in his shots. Spence’s conditioning is always tops, but Crawford matches this. Spence would get hit hard and often, especially from angles he’s not likely to anticipate in real time, and I don’t see him lasting the distance against Crawford. Remember you read it here first.