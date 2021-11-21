November 21, 2021
Crawford-Porter comments, Porter retires

“(I figured him out in) Round 1,” said WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford after stopping “Showtime” Shawn Porter in the 10th round. “I figured that I had the reach and he had to take chances, and he did what he normally does. He tried to maul and push me back, but I used my angles and I pushed him back at times as well. Shawn Porter is a slick fighter. He was doing some things in there and made me think.

“I love him. Shawn Porter is a real good friend of mine. I didn’t really want to fight him. We always said we would fight each other when the time was right and I guess the time was right for this fight to happen. I tried to fight the other champions in the division, and that didn’t happen, so I went to the next best thing.”

* * *

“My timing was off and he wouldn’t allow me to get my rhythm,” Porter said. “He’s the best out of everybody I have been in the ring with.”

At the post-fight press conference, Porter announced his retirement.

