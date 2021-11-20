By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Super featherweight, 2016 U.S Olympian Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KOs) of Santa Maria, California stopped Julio Cortez (15-4, 11 KOs) of Ecuador. Balderas connected with a solid right hand in the closing seconds of round one that knocked Cortez’s mouthpiece out. The 2016 Olympian was dominant as he pummeled Cortez the referee Raul Caiz Jr. stepped in to stop the fight at 2:13 of the fourth.

Making his professional debut U.S. Olympian welterweight Tiger Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) of Cleveland, Ohio scored a fourth round knockout over Antonious Grabel (3-2,-1 3 KO) of Sarasota, Florida in opening the action from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Johnson was impressive throughout the fight and suffered a cut from a head butt in the third. Johnson scored a knockdown in the final round and stunned him as the referee stepped in to stop the fight 1:54 of the fourth round.