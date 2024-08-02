Two-divison undisputed champ Terence Crawford and WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov faced off at the final press conference for their PPV class clash on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Terence Crawford: “I’m going to be stronger at 154 pounds and be more energized. It’s going to be less stress on my body with the weight and I’m going to be ready. I’m good right now and I expect to win however it comes if it’s a knockout, a decision I expect to win.”

Israil Madrimov: “I believe that anything is possible. My dream is to create something that nobody expects and do something and win the fight that nobody expects me to win and I believe I can do that Saturday.”

Jared Anderson: “I just know that I’m gonna show why I’m here and why they say that I’m the future.”

Martin Bakole: “I’ve always wanted a big fight and Saturday night I’m going to face the best heavyweight in America for my first debut in America. I’m so excited!”

Andy Ruiz: “I know that he’s coming hungry, I know he wants to win, but so do I. I want to win, I’m hungry and I’m motivated. I’m physically ready and prepared.. Let’s do this!”

Jarrell Miller: “I work hard, don’t get it twisted. When I’m in that gym I’m busting my ass.The Dubois fight woke up a demon in me man, it woke up a demon in me that I haven’t seen in awhile and come August third I’m beating Andy Ruiz up.”

Isaac Cruz: “We’re expecting the very best from [Valenzuela], but the main thing is that I’m coming into this really well prepared, and I’m intending to come away with the victory.

Jose Valenzuela: “I have the height, I have the length, I have the skills, and I’ve sharpened up everything to come prepared.”

David Morrell: “At 168, nobody wants to fight me so I’m going to 175, so I can fight the big name. That’s why I came out at 175 for this.”

Radivoje Kalajdzic: “I believe I am the underdog and I will leave it at that, but we will see on Saturday night.”