Ring legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. entered enemy territory in New York City to meet his opponent, John Gotti III, for an official press conference at the prestigious Hunt and Fish Club. Mayweather and Gotti III discussed their upcoming PPV rematch scheduled for Saturday, August 24, at the iconic Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City.

Floyd Mayweather Jr: “I truly believe that if I took a lot of abuse in the sport of boxing throughout my career, then I probably wouldn’t still be doing exhibitions or putting on boxing showcases, but I didn’t take no abuse in the sport of boxing so I feel like I can continue to go out there, have fun and put on shows throughout the world…last time I checked, I’ve beat more fighters that are in the Hall of Fame than any fighter in history and that’s truly a blessing. But [Gotti] is a tough competitor and I take my hat off to him. He wanna run it back, we can run it back twice, three times. It is what it is. I was born to be a fighter, I’m gonna die a fighter at the end of the day.”

John Gotti III: “I want this to be remembered as a very entertaining fight. Floyd keeps repeating himself, saying ‘boxing showcase’ and ‘boxing exhibition.’ I’ve been watching Floyd my whole life, since I’m a kid. I’ve never once seen Floyd show up early to an event. I was early in Florida and he’s already there warming up. I’ve never seen Floyd prepare the way he has, and I’ve never seen Floyd throw as many punches in two minutes as he did in our fight. So obviously it was a fight. Obviously, he wanted to hurt me and knock me out. So, he’s not gonna snooker me again with this exhibition nonsense. He’s coming to knock me out again and I’m gonna try to knock him out this time, so that’s that.”