August 1, 2024
Boxing Results

Castro, Giyasov remain unbeaten

Unbeaten super featherweight prospect Marc Castro (13-0, 8 KOs) scored a seven round technical decision over George “El YuYu” Acosta (17-3, 3 KOs) on Wednesday night in a temporary ring at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. Acosta suffered an eye injury and couldn’t continue. Scores were 70-63 3x.

Unbeaten WBA #1 welterweight Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) took a ten round split decision over Miguel Parra (22-6-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 95-94, 96-93 Giyasov, 95-94 Parra. Giyasov was deducted a point for a low blow, but seemingly won by a wide margin.

Saracho edges Palmetta

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>