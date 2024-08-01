Unbeaten super featherweight prospect Marc Castro (13-0, 8 KOs) scored a seven round technical decision over George “El YuYu” Acosta (17-3, 3 KOs) on Wednesday night in a temporary ring at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. Acosta suffered an eye injury and couldn’t continue. Scores were 70-63 3x.

Unbeaten WBA #1 welterweight Shakhram Giyasov (16-0, 9 KOs) took a ten round split decision over Miguel Parra (22-6-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 95-94, 96-93 Giyasov, 95-94 Parra. Giyasov was deducted a point for a low blow, but seemingly won by a wide margin.