Saracho edges Palmetta Welterweight Jesus Saracho (13-2-1, 11 KOs) recovered from a sixth round knockdown to squeeze out a ten round split decision over Alberto Palmetta (19-3, 13 KOs) on Wednesday. Night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Scores were 97-93, 96-94 Saracho, 96-94 Palmetta.

