Crawford, Madrimov, Cruz, Valenzuela make weight Terence Crawford 153.4 vs. Israil Madrimov 154

(WBA super welterweight title) Isaac Cruz 140 vs. Jose Valenzuela 139.8

(WBA super lightweight title) Andy Ruiz Jr. 274.4 vs. Jarrell Miller 305.6

Jared Anderson 252.4 vs. Martin Bakole 284.4

David Morrell 174.8 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic 174.4

Andy Cruz 134 vs. Antonio Moran 134.8 Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Promoter: Riyadh Season

TV: $79.99 PPV IOC Statement on Women's Boxing Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

