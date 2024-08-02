Terence Crawford 153.4 vs. Israil Madrimov 154
(WBA super welterweight title)
Isaac Cruz 140 vs. Jose Valenzuela 139.8
(WBA super lightweight title)
Andy Ruiz Jr. 274.4 vs. Jarrell Miller 305.6
Jared Anderson 252.4 vs. Martin Bakole 284.4
David Morrell 174.8 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic 174.4
Andy Cruz 134 vs. Antonio Moran 134.8
Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Promoter: Riyadh Season
TV: $79.99 PPV
This a fairly deep card.
Unbiased opinions.
Crawford in 8
Cruz in 6
Ruiz by decision.
I cannot stand him, but I am going with him anyway.
Anderson in 5.
Morrell in 3.
Cruz is not a puncher, but he will win by TKO in 9 to go to 4-0 with 2 KO’s.
It doesn’t look like anyone in the heavyweight fights showed up in shape. Miller >300lbs, Bakole about 285. I thought both were live dogs against overhyped guys, but it’s doesn’t look like they put in the work.
Anderson will eventually lose. Not tomorrow night.
Can’t you say that about almost every fighter? Don’t they all lose eventually?
The Heavyweight division is a joke. Most guys fight way too infrequently and weigh in weigh too heavy. All a hw fighter has to do is look in half decent shape and fight more than once a year and they will get all hyped up (because most don’t). Once upon a time a 6-4 heavyweight weighed 225 lbs and had about 25 bouts on his record by the age of 25.
If Anderson gets past 6-7 rounds, I am convince that he will beat Backoli, he may even stop him, I base this on the Yoka fight, Backolie dominated the first 6 rounds, from the 8th, he was gased and I thought if it was a 12 rounder, he would have had a hard time surviving. It was the same thing in the Hunter fight.
Everyone mentioned on the left side of the matchups will win except for Anderson. Bokole stops him(one hitter quitter) between 5 and 7. Anderson has no answer for Bokole’s straight right or hook nor does he have the savvy to keep Bokole at bay until he gasses.
Heres to not eating crow tomorrow. Cheers.
