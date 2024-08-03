Super featherweight Jorge ‘Kan’ Mata (19-2-2, 13 KOs) unamiously decisioned countryman Rafael ‘Panadero’ Rosas (19-7-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder on Friday night in Lienzo Charro de Oceania in Mexico City.

Mata was in control the entire fight, coming forward and landing many jabs and hooks. Round five saw the ring doctor called in to check on a cut over the right eyebrow of Rosas but deemed him fit to continue. The pace slowed a bit in the following rounds. So much so that in round seven the referee told both fighters to throw punches. In round eight, the cut of Rosas was worsening but the ring doctor again deemed him fit to continue. The pace continued with Mata in control to the final bell. No official scoring were announced.