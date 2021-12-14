Unbeaten WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart (23-0, 9 KOs) defended his belt with a fifth round KO over Robert Paradero (18-2, 12 KOs) on Tuesday night in a temporary arena erected in Saphan Hin Park, Phuket, Thailand. Paradero was down twice in a wild round four and Freshmart was down once but the ref didn’t start a count on any of them. The end was dramatic. Freshmart again dropped Paradero with a right hand in round five. He got up reeling, fell, got up again, staggered and fell again.

CP Knockout, also known as Thammanoon Niyomtrong, won the WBA interim title in 2014 and the full title in 2016. He has 13 title defenses.