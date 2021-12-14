By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten “Monster” Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs), 118, retained his WBA, IBF bantamweight belts as he kept sticking strong jabs to hurt durable Thai challenger Aran Dipaen (12-3, 11 KOs), 117.5, finally caught him with a looping left hook following a solid combination and another left hook prompted the referee’s halt at 2:34 of the eighth round on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya kept battering Dipaen upstairs and downstairs, but the game but nose-bleeding Thailander withstood the champ’s continual assault and occasionally retaliated with big shots, though averted by the champ. Dipaen was visibly slowing down with his absorption of the champ’s persistent body bombardments, and Naoya finally caught up with the durable challenger with effective combos following a vicious left hook. The crowd praised Naoya’s expected victory as well as Dipaen’s much better performance than expected.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

(More to come)