Super welterweights Mikaël Zewski (35-2, 23 KOs) and Serhii Bohachuck (20-1, 20 KOs) will clash March 25 In a ten-rounder at the Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada. This will be Zewski’s first bout in his hometown.

Also featured will be popular welterweight Sébastien Bouchard (19-2, 8 KOs).