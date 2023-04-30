By Scott Foster

Saturday night Reyes Fire Fist Boxing, in conjunction with the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, FL, continued their championship series, “Fire on the Bay.” Headlining the eight-bout card, Ireland-born/Florida-based WBA #4 middleweight Conner “The Kid” Coyle (19-0, 9 KOs) made the second defense of his NABF title, dispatching the typically durable Christian Fabian Rios (23-17, 3 KOs). Coyle showed patience early, establishing the jab to control the movement of the southpaw Rios. By the middle rounds, steady bodywork from Coyle began to sap the strength of Rios, allowing for more exchanges that were typically punctuated by Conner’s lead right hands. At the conclusion of the scheduled ten rounds, all judges saw the bout the same, 100-90 for Coyle who retained his NABF title and now appears poised to vie for the world title.

Undercard results:

Luke Iannucci TKO2 Christopher Wright

Rodrigo Coria UD6 Marcelo

Mike Misa TKO2 Russ Sherman

William Silva TKO1 Diego Gonzaldo

LuqueImran Haddabush TKO1 Scott Lampert