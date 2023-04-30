Cook survives Godoy Former middleweight title challenger Brandon Cook (25-2, 17 KOs) overcame a fourth round knockdown to edge Gino Godoy (29-3, 18 KOs) by ten round split decision on Saturday night at the Pickering Casino Resort in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. Close fight. Scores were 95-94, 95-94 for local favorite Cook, 96-93 for Godoy, who came in from Argentina. Zepeda annihilates Arboleda in two Coyle tops Rios in St Pete Like this: Like Loading...

