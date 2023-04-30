April 29, 2023
Boxing News

Results from Arlington, Texas

By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In an unexpected firefight, unbeaten featherweight Victor Morales, Jr. (18-0-1, 9 KOs) spectacularly destroyed Diego De La Hoya (24-2, 11 KOs) in two rounds. Morales busted up and dropped De La Hoya twice in round two to end it. Diego was counted out at 1:08.

Super welterweight Frederick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) edged Estevan “Manos De Oro” Villalobos (16-2-1, 12 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 96-94, 96-94, 97-93. Villalobos nearly stopped Lawson in the tenth round, but it was too little, too late..

Unbeaten super middleweight David “Dynamite” Stevens (13-0, 9 KOs) got all he could handle from 38-year-old former world title challenger Marco Periban (26-7-1, 17 KOs), winning an eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 78-73, 78-73, 77-74. Steven down in round three.

