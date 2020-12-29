WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev has been forced to postpone his title defense against Adam Deines — scheduled for Jan. 30 at VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia — after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Beterbiev and Deines were originally scheduled to fight October 23, but Beterbiev suffered a rib injury in training. Information about the rescheduled Beterbiev-Deines showdown will be announced in due course.
Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs), the only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate, has not fought since his knockout victory over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019 to unify world titles.
Sounds like we will be waiting for a while now. No surprise with the COVID-19. I am sure we are all ready to get this pandemic over with.
Man. Sounds like taking out big names like what’s this guys face should lure Canelo right in. Canelo haters are calling him out for taking out the Ring Magazine champ meanwhile the guy all these haters say Canelo must face for respect is fighting….?????
Its official, COVert ID 19(EVENT 201) HAS OFFICIALLY NOW BECOME THE FIGHTER WITH THE HIGHEST KO% IN HISTORY.
Between injury, illness, management and promoter issues Beterbiev wont have his 20th fight until he is 40 years old