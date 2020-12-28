By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Over the holidays, Detroit promoter Carlos Llinas was honored by Hennessy VSOP Privilege for his continued work in boxing and surrounding communities of the City of Detroit.

Llinas, who began promoting with Hall of Fame trainer Emanuel Steward in 1998, has cemented the stability of boxing in the Detroit area for many years. His Night of Knockouts boxing series, featured at Motor City Casino Hotel’s Soundboard is Michigan’s longest-running promotion.

What was supposed to be an award given in the ring at an event, due to the Covid restrictions, was presented by entrepreneur William Cartwright to Carlos Llinas at his home.