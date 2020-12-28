Undefeated bantamweight prospect Dylan Price (11-0, 8 KOs) kicks off the New Year in a headlining role as he rematches veteran Samuel Gutierrez (16-28-6, 6 KOs) in a six-round bout on January 16 at Elevations Event Center (51 9th Street) in Chester, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia.

The event is promoted by RDR Promotions. RDR Promotions is the only Philly promoter to successfully stage an event during the Covid-19 Shutdown. This will be the 3rd show promoted by RDR Promotions and 2nd during the Covid-19 restriction period. RDR ran a successful event on November 7th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Price took an eight-round unanimous decision over Gutierrez on July 27, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

In the six-round co-feature, junior welterweight Shinard Bunch (10-1, 9 KOs) takes on Dieumerci Nzau (11-13, 8 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout.

Also in a six-round bout, Nafear Charles (5-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

A very limited amount of tickets can be purchased for $150 for Stage Seating; $125 for Ringside and $100 for General, and can be purchased at [email protected] or from fighters on the card

All Covid 19 protocols will be enforced including wearing a mask at all times and ID is required.