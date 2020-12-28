René Alvarado and Roger Gutiérrez will meet this Saturday at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight title, held by Alvarado.

The fight will be a rematch, after Alvarado defeated Gutiérrez by KO in July 2017. Alvarado will make the first defense of the belt he won last November 23, in Indio, California, when he dethroned the former champion, Andrew Cancio, in an overwhelming performance.

The “Gemelo” is a veteran of a thousand battles who has fought against tough opponents and among victories and defeats always gives the public fights with good action, so this time is not expected to be different.

For Gutiérrez it will be a very important fight. The Venezuelan prepared himself in Medellín in a hard training camp and has the objective of winning the championship he promised to his mother, who just passed away in November.

“The Kid” suffered the first professional defeat of his career against Alvarado when he was 22 years old, but since then he has made 11 appearances, of which he has won nine, including a first-round knockout against hot prospect Rocky Hernández.

The bout would be the co-main fight of the evening, which will feature a lightweight duel between Ryan García and Luke Campbell.

Alvarado arrives at his first defense of the belt with a record of 32 wins, 8 losses and 21 KOs, while Gutiérrez has 24 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw, and 20 KOs.