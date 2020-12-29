The long past its due date grudge showdown between bitter rivals Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) and Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) may finally happen in 2021. “I think with Kell Brook, who has always been running his mouth, I think put him in his place now. I think it is about time now to put him in his place and shut him up for good,” Khan told the Khaleej Times.

“…the gloves are still on. I’m thinking of fighting probably next year. This year was a bit of a bad year for everybody. And boxing was off. They wanted to fight behind closed doors. I didn’t really feel like I could motivate myself, but hopefully, if it opens up next year, we can make something happen. I want to fight again around March or April and there are so many names out there, there are so many deals on the table, in the Middle East as well. So, let’s see how that plays out.”