WBC #5 welterweight Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) will return to action on February 3 against unbeaten Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN – with Benn headlining early afternoon in Las Vegas for prime time viewing in the UK. This is the second consecutive U.S fight for Benn, who is having problems getting licensed in the UK due to a disagreement with the British Boxing Board of Control.

In the co-feature, WBA #3 middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on WBA #6 Connor Coyle (20-0, 9 KOs) for the WBA International and IBF North American titles. Also, unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “Romford Bull” Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) will face an opponent to be named.