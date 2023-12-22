WBC #5 welterweight Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) will return to action on February 3 against unbeaten Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN – with Benn headlining early afternoon in Las Vegas for prime time viewing in the UK. This is the second consecutive U.S fight for Benn, who is having problems getting licensed in the UK due to a disagreement with the British Boxing Board of Control.
In the co-feature, WBA #3 middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on WBA #6 Connor Coyle (20-0, 9 KOs) for the WBA International and IBF North American titles. Also, unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “Romford Bull” Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) will face an opponent to be named.
Coyle was supposed to fight Felix Cash on that Eubank – Benn card that got canceled. Glad to see he’s still willing to step up because he’s like 33 and it’s time to see what he has and he’s doing it against an opponent who Cash apparently wanted no part of.
Garbage card. Benn and Williams both facing safe opponents with padded records that have little power.