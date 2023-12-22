Top Boxing News
Streaming has killed the big boxing networks
I would love to hear from one of my favorite posters on here, the legendary promoter J. Russell Peltz, as to his opinions on streaming and the cable networks dropping boxing. Peltz used to promote great shows from the Blue Horizon on the USA cable network.
I don’t like funerals
Corrales – Castillo, Whitaker – Chavez, the Vazquez – Marquez series, Benn – McClellan, personal favorite Holyfield – Dokes, they finally got Crawford – Spence together, Holyfield – Tyson, another personal favorite Orlin Norris – Adolpho Washington, McClellan – Jackson… just off the top of my head. Some fantastic memories they’ve given me over the years.
NO ONE could go wrong on Castillo and corrales. Man, I remember that fight like it was yesterday. That was a fun night for boxing.
Bye-bye Showtime Boxing……