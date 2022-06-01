Featherweight “Mick” Conlan will return less than five months removed from his brutal KO loss against WBA champion Leigh Wood. Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) will battle Colombian puncher Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) in the 10-round main event Saturday, Aug. 6, at The SSE Arena as part of Belfast’s annual Féile an Phobail festival. Conlan-Marriaga and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

“There is no place like home, and we are thrilled that Mick will get another chance to perform in front of the tremendous Belfast fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “With a win over a solid opponent like Marriaga, he’ll once again be contending for a featherweight world title in short order.”