By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose, promoter of WBO #1 Tim Tszyu, has been instructed by the WBO to begin negotiations with the management of unified WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo. “Obviously [Charlo] being the undisputed champion, all the cards are in their favor,” Rose told Fox Sports News. “Where we’re at at the moment is we’re pushing an Australian or US location. We’d love it in Australia, obviously they want the US location and if it is in the US we’d be pushing for LA or Las Vegas. I think the likely timing of it would be October-November.”
ok, lets see it
It’s a big fight. Will sell well in USA but better in Australia. Intriguing matchup. I would say Charlo will be about a 3:1 favorite. Fundora gets the winner. Good things on the horizon in the JR Middleweight division.
Could be a Mayweather vs. Canelo scenario playing out here: when the younger lion bites off a little more than he can chew, but gains some valuable experience in the process. Welterweight and Junior Middle; two best divisions in boxing at the moment.