By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose, promoter of WBO #1 Tim Tszyu, has been instructed by the WBO to begin negotiations with the management of unified WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo. “Obviously [Charlo] being the undisputed champion, all the cards are in their favor,” Rose told Fox Sports News. “Where we’re at at the moment is we’re pushing an Australian or US location. We’d love it in Australia, obviously they want the US location and if it is in the US we’d be pushing for LA or Las Vegas. I think the likely timing of it would be October-November.”