Lebron-Lebron clash set as Berlanga-Angulo co-feature
Junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas has been forced to withdraw from his June 11 bout with Ravshan Hudaynazarov at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden due to a non-COVID-19-related viral infection. Zayas-Hudaynazarov was scheduled to be the co-feature to the 10-round super middleweight main event between Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga and two-time world title challenger Alexis Angulo.
The new co-feature will see Puerto Rican junior lightweight Henry “Moncho” Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) battle countryman Luis “Popeye” Lebron (18-3-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder for the vacant WBO Latino title.
Zayas said, “I am sorry to announce that I was forced to pull out of my fight on June 11. I have done my best to get well, however, my condition got worse over the past few days. As much as I love this sport and wanted to put on a show at Madison Square Garden for the fans, my health comes first, and my team and I had to make the difficult decision to postpone this fight. I want to thank everyone for all the support and love. I will be back soon.”
That’s too bad. I want to see more of this young fighter. Hope he recovers quickly and can return to the ring later this summer.
Get well soon Xander. IMO he’s the best prospect in boxing right now.
Theres some real talent coming up in the game. Zayas getting the most attention and being groomed as the next Trinidad/Cotto PR star. This would have already been his 3rd fight at Madison Square Garden. Seems like Zayas in pole position as Berlanga haven’t looked spectacular since stepping up competition.
Best prospect YES!! Now that boots and Vergil have graduated to contender status! Hope he can stay @54 and win a title there!!
Hope my boy is vaccinated too! As the lingering affects are undetermined!