“After weeks of back and forth I’m happy to announce I have signed my end of the agreement to fight Devin Haney December 4th in Las Vegas,” stated JoJo Diaz via social media. “I’ll be in the best fighting form I can possibly be and deliver a classic for all the fight fans. It’s go time.”

Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn called out Diaz, after JoJo’s original opponent Ryan “Kingry” Garcia pulled out with an injury. Diaz accepted and now the deal is done. Haney is the WBC lightweight champion, while Diaz is the interim champion. The bout will air on DAZN.