By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) looks to unify the super middleweight division when he squares off against IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12 KO’s) on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The winner will become undisputed super middleweight champion.

“It means a lot to me to win this fight for my legacy,” said Canelo. “For me it means a lot for my history and legacy. This why we are here. Saturday night I will make history.”

Canelo is looking to become the first Mexican fighter in history to be crowned undisputed champion.

“To be undisputed is history for Mexico and for everyone on my team. To be the undisputed champion is just a great thing for my career,” Canelo said. “To be the first Mexican to be undisputed champion and to be the first Latino to be undisputed. It’s very important for my career. Saturday night, I’m going to make history.”

For the 31-year-old Canelo, he is coming off a spectacular win over previously undefeated world champion Billy Joe Saunders last May at the Dallas Cowboys home of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alvarez was exciting in breaking down the Englishman to an eighth-round stoppage as Saunders suffered a broken orbital. Canelo picked up the WBO super middleweight title with the win.

“It was a good win. Winning the third title at super middleweight. Now I am one step closer to being undisputed,” Canelo said. “Plant has the other title I want.”

Plant is coming off a decision over veteran Caleb Truax earlier this year in January. Plant won the IBF title in January of 2019 over Jose Uzcategui in winning a unanimous decision. Since winning the title, Plant has defended the title three times. Scoring a first round knockout over Mike Lee in his first defense, and a stoppage over Vicent Feigenbutz in his homecoming fight.

“He’s a good fighter with a lot of skills, but that’s nothing new for me,” Canelo said. “My experience is going to give me the edge in the fight.”

Tensions are obviously high for this fight as Canelo and Plant got in a heated altercation at the kickoff press conference. With Canelo and Plant standing face to face jawing at each other, Canelo shoved Plant, who responded by attempting to smack Canelo, but Canelo countered with his left, drawing a slight cut underneath Plant’s right eye.

“He’s an insecure person and that’s why he was talking all that smack about Oscar (Valdez) and me with the Clenbuterol,”

Since then, it has been all focus, as Canelo wrapped up his camp in San Diego, California with longtime trainer Eddie Reynoso.

“It was a great preparation. Eddie and I did excellent work, and I had some great sparring. I am ready for Saturday night,” Canelo said.

Canelo arrived in Vegas on Sunday night to settle in for the fight week festivities as he anxiously awaits his showdown with Plant.

On Tuesday afternoon, Canelo made his official ‘grand arrival’ at the MGM Grand as he was greeted by media.

“This is nothing new for me. I love to be here and fight in Vegas,” Canelo commented.

Not one to make predictions about his fights throughout his career, Canelo has boldly made his prediction for this fight due to Plant’s accusations that Canelo along with his team are cheats.

“It will be over in eight rounds or less. I’m going to knock out this guy. Easy.” Canelo said.

